LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles funeral home owner illegally left the remains of 11 people, including infants, in stages of decay and mummification and faces more than a decade in jail, prosecutors said, Friday.
City Attorney Mike Feuer, whose office can only file misdemeanor offenses, announced the charges, Friday, calling it an “incredibly sad and shocking situation” and said that officials could smell the odor from outside the San Fernando Valley facility.
“Eleven people died, including very young children, and the funeral director hired to compassionately prepare the bodies for burial allegedly just let them rot, with neither the decency nor the dignity that all our loved ones deserve,” Feuer said in a statement. “Their deaths are one tragedy, and this alleged monstrous mistreatment is a second tragedy.”
Funeral homes that mistreat human remains have made headlines for years. Funeral home regulations vary across the US, with some states requiring annual inspections and several requiring no inspections at all.
In one of the most extreme cases, more than 330 decaying corpses were found, in 2002, in the Tri-State Crematory near the tiny community of Noble, about 100 miles northwest of Atlanta.
In Los Angeles, authorities opened an investigation into the Mark B. Allen Mortuary and Cremations Services Inc., after receiving complaints from families. The mortuary, owned by Mark B. Allen, is now closed and phone numbers listed for the business were disconnected.
