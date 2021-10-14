SAN FRANCISCO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta is joining a lawsuit targeting three online sellers of “ghost guns,” the untraceable firearms made from build-it-yourself kits that he said can be assembled in minutes and are increasingly being used in violent crimes.
Bonta said his office will bring into the lawsuit filed two months ago by the city of San Francisco information discovered through its yearslong investigation into GS Performance, a maker of ghost gun components based in San Diego and Tennessee.
The civil complaint claims GS Performance, along with Blackhawk Manufacturing Group, and MDX Corp., misled buyers to believe the kits are legal, without explaining their legal obligations to apply for a serial number for their firearm and complete a background check.
Two of the three companies make the gun parts in California, and are failing to put a serial number on them as required by state law, Bonta said.
