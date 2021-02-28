LANCASTER — Proposed improvement to El Dorado Park include a new community building, an expanded playground with new inclusive play equipment, a splash pad and a new swing set with eight swings.
The City held five workshops to collect public input on proposed improvements to the park. The fifth workshop was a virtual event held Thursday night.
Lancaster hopes to secure a Proposition 68 grant to pay for the improvements. Prop. 68 is a statewide park development and community revitalization program now in its fourth round. Approximately $395.3 million is available. The deadline to submit an application is March 12.
“There was 478 applications the last round in 2019 and only 62 grants were awarded, so very competitive grant,” said consultant Mike Nilsson, who is helping to write the grant.
Doug Grove with RHA Landscape Architects discussed the proposed changes.
A new larger community center would replace the existing building at the south end of the park. The building would be twice the size and serve as a preschool. A large plaza area with tables and shade sails would be just north of the community building.
Other amenities on the south end of the park include a new splash pad and new half-court basketball play area.
The existing playground equipment, which is about 11 years old, would be moved and the playground expanded. The new playground would include inclusive equipment so children of all abilities could play on it. The swing set would be expanded to eight bays with two therapeutic swings for children with disabilities.
Other proposed improvements include new picnic shelters with five and six tables. Another proposed feature is a skate spot with a spot to skate sans any bowls. At the north end of the park, the baseball and softball field would get a new infield, new turf and irrigation. There will also be a new exercise station, a new decomposed granite path and new concrete paving.
Lancaster School District Board President Duane Winn sought to clarify that proposed park benches include an armrest to prevent people from sleeping on the benches.
Grove said the benches would include an armrest or something to prevent people from sleeping on them.
Antelope Valley Union High School District Board Clerk Donita Winn asked if the improvements would include new lighting.
“Yes, we have all new LED lighting on the walkways, for the playground, for the all the areas around the building,” Grove said.
Donita Winn asked if there will be a theme to the playground.
Grove added if the grant application is successful, there will be more outreach meetings to see what the community wants.
“I’m excited about the whole park change and I’m really excited to hear about all of the new things that are going to be added that will add so much more to the neighborhood,” said Andi Campognone, operations manager for the Museum of Art and History, who added the improvements will help to create a safer environment for the neighborhood.
