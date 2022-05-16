PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council will get its first look at the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year during a workshop, on Wednesday.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Hwy. The meeting is also available via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84149888914pwd=ays3dTJqZkhqeVljVVk3K01LY0VOdz09
The proposed nearly $96 million budget forecasts increased revenue of $103 million, according to the staff report.
The increased revenue includes a forecast 3% increase in property taxes, 5% increase in sales taxes and a 33% increase in charges for services, as a result of returning Parks and Recreation programs and increased processing and planning fees.
On the expenditure side, the city’s contract with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is expected to increase by 5.5%, although portions of the contract cost is being covered by multiple sources, including Measure AV and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The liability fund for the Sheriff’s contract, however, is also expected to increase by 11%, to $364,200.
The budget shows salaries and benefit costs increasing by 3%, which includes a 2% cost of living increase and 1% wage increases.
Additionally, it calls for adding 19 new positions, “to maintain and enhance certain services,” according to the staff report. This includes converting two part-time positions to full-time and three new part-time positions.
The forecast revenue for Measure AV, the three-quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in November 2020, is $23.1 million, an increase over the estimated $21.9 million for the current fiscal year, according to the staff report.
This revenue is budgeted for a range of activities, supporting the functions detailed in the ballot measure. Among the budgeted funds are $8.4 million for the Sheriff’s contract, $9.3 million for safe and clean parks programs, $2 million for community grants, $1.6 million for business retention and partnership programs and $5.8 million toward multi-year capital improvement projects.
The proposed budget outlines spending for an expected $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for 2022-2023. The largest portion of this, $6.7 million, is allocated for public health programs. Just over $3 million is allocated for revenue replacement and nearly $2.5 million to counter negative economic impacts.
The proposed Capital Improvement budget is $93.7 million, with many of the projects covered by grants or other restricted funds, such as gas tax or transportation-related ballot measures, according to the staff report.
The Council is required to approve a budget prior to the start of the fiscal year, on July 1.
