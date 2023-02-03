CALIFORNIA CITY — California City is seeking a property management company to take care of its Desert Jade and Legends senior housing facilities and has issued a Request for Proposals for the job.
The issue of how to handle the senior housing facilities following the departure of a housing manager has been a Council and community topic in recent months.
Apartments have sat empty, while potential tenants languish on waiting lists because the city has no one to clear the vacant units and make any necessary repairs.
The City Council, on Jan. 24, unanimously approved the RFP, which had been revised from one presented to the Council in November. The request will solicit proposals from firms to take over management, including maintenance, of the city property. Other tasks include providing supportive services to the senior residents, marketing, budgeting and creating a monthly newsletter for residents.
Given all the duties required — for which the city does not have the staff to do itself — it will need to be a property management firm and not an individual, Councilmember Karen Macedonio said, in response to a suggestion by Councilmember Michael Kulikoff to open the application process to individuals.
“It’s not one person,” Macedonio said. “It is a whole facility that has to be run. That’s what we need. We need someone to run the facility so that our senior citizens are safe and don’t have to worry about what they have to do.”
She recalled receiving a phone call recently from a Desert Jade resident that did not have heat and was using their oven to heat their unit.
“That is not a position the city wants to be into,” Macedonio said.
Both members of the Council and the public expressed concern that local property managers be given the opportunity to apply.
The deadline for proposals is Feb. 27, with final approval of a selection set to go before the Council on March 14.
