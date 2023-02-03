CALIFORNIA CITY — California City is seeking a property management company to take care of its Desert Jade and Legends senior housing facilities and has issued a Request for Proposals for the job.

The issue of how to handle the senior housing facilities following the departure of a housing manager has been a Council and community topic in recent months.

