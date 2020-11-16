PEARBLOSSOM — The Keppel Wellness Center of Lake Los Angeles is complete.
The center, at Lake Los Angeles Elementary School on Avenue Q and 160th Street East, has an electronic marquee that can be used to communicate information to the community.
“We are so proud of the board’s efforts to support this outstanding effort that makes this an incredible part of the legacy for Keppel and our learning community,” Keppel Union School District Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said during Thursday’s school board meeting.
The Wellness Center will have an office for a nurse, counselors and outside agencies that will bring services to the community when it is safe to do so. Those include Social and Behavior Change Communication, Children’s Bureau, Antelope Vally Partners for Health, Healthy Families America, Autism Learning Partners, kinship programs and financial institutions that will help parents learn how to budget.
However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the district will delay opening the facility to outside providers.
“We look forward to the day when we can bring in some of outside partners to help support the physical and mental health of our students and their families as well as our staff,” Cardenas said.
The district started the Wellness Center last year under Cardenas’ predecessor Superintendent Ruben Zepeda. Zepeda died March 6 from a heart attack.
“Excited about this Wellness Center and a great, great legacy that Dr. Zepeda put into motion,” Cardenas said. “We’re so glad to now have keys. As we believe in Keppel that we’re about opening doors we now have a key to open the door.”
Medallion Contracting Inc. of Palmdale completed the project on Oct. 28. The total project cost was approximately $818,937.
Keppel trustees unanimously approved the notice of completion for the center at Thursday’s meeting.
