RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian composer and pianist João Donato, who helped lay the groundwork for bossa nova but throughout his career defied confinement to any single genre, died Monday. He was 88.
His death was announced on his verified Instagram account. Local media reported that he had been hospitalized and intubated with pneumonia.
Donato was prolific and inventive, collaborating with top artists at home and abroad, including Chet Baker, João Gilberto, Sergio Mendes, Tito Puente, Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa and countless others.
“Today we lost one of our greatest and most creative composers,” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wrote on Twitter. “João Donato saw music in everything. He innovated, he passed through samba, bossa nova, jazz, forro and in the mixture of rhythm built something unique. He kept creating and innovating until the end.”
Donato was born in the Amazonian state of Acre on Brazil’s western border, far from the cultural hubs of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. He showed prodigious musical ability as a boy upon receiving an accordion as a Christmas gift and soon after his family moved to Rio began playing professionally.
He floated between two rival jazz fan clubs, playing at both, making contacts and leaving an impression. He began recording with ensembles and his own compositions.
Among his best-known songs were “A ra” (The Frog), “Bananeira” (Banana Tree) and “Minha Saudade” (My Longing).
At times he showed reluctance to put lyrics to his music. Several weeks ago on his Instagram account, he recalled telling Gilberto Gil that a melody of his could have no lyrics. “And you, generously and kindly, said, ‘It does, it does, it does/everything does/it always does …’ ”
On Monday, Gil recorded a video of himself with a guitar, sharing another instance of Donato coming to him with a catchy melody that he had created, but in need of lyrics.
Donato’s syncopation influenced the guitar beat developed by João Gilberto that blossomed into the bossa nova movement. By that time, Donato had set off to play in the US, first in Lake Tahoe and then Los Angeles. He spent 13 years living there, sometimes returning to Brazil to record bossa nova tracks as the style became a global craze.
But in the US he also recorded the album “A Bad Donato,” which fused jazz, funk and soul. Informed by the sounds he heard from James Brown, Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin, it was indicative of the eclecticism throughout his career.
