Brazilian composer and pianist João Donato accepts the best Latin jazz album award at the 2010 Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas. Donato, who helped lay the groundwork for bossa nova but defied confinement to any single genre, died Monday at age 88.

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian composer and pianist João Donato, who helped lay the groundwork for bossa nova but throughout his career defied confinement to any single genre, died Monday. He was 88.

His death was announced on his verified Instagram account. Local media reported that he had been hospitalized and intubated with pneumonia.

