LAS VEGAS — An 18-month-long construction project starting, Tuesday, will snarl traffic on Interstate 15 while crews raise and widen a key interchange serving the Las Vegas Strip, transportation officials said.

The $305 million project has been dubbed “Dropicana” by the Nevada Department of Transportation. That’s a reference to the scheduled demolition of the Tropicana Avenue overpass so it can be rebuilt wider for traffic and safer for pedestrians near some of the city’s biggest casino-hotels and venues, including Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.