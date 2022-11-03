Mojave airport

The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors is eager to get started on a project to build an additional 24 general aviation hangars on the west end of the flight line.

 Map courtesy of Mojave Air and Space Port

MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors is eager to get started on a project to add as many as 24 new hangars for general aviation aircraft.

The expansion of the General Aviation area of the airport, on the west side of the flight line, would continue the easternmost rows of hangars to the south, into what is about 2.7 acres of currently vacant land.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.