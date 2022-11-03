MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors is eager to get started on a project to add as many as 24 new hangars for general aviation aircraft.
The expansion of the General Aviation area of the airport, on the west side of the flight line, would continue the easternmost rows of hangars to the south, into what is about 2.7 acres of currently vacant land.
The land is a good site for expansion, as it already has access to existing utilities, consultant Rafael Gonzalez of Mead and Hunt said, Tuesday.
The preliminary plan calls for three rows of hangars, with 15 box hangars measuring 2,000 square feet each and nine T-hangars at 1,650 square feet each. The layout mimics the existing aircraft types currently in use, he said.
Director Jimmy Balentine said he would like to see the southernmost row of hangars instead be a location for a fixed-base operator, which provides a variety of services to aircraft owners and pilots.
That site would be good for the operations, as it has access to parking outside the access gate, he said.
The entire project, as envisioned, would cost around $6 million, Gonzalez said.
“That’s our best guess,” due to inflation, he said, with the cost including engineering and construction management.
Unlike runway or taxiway improvements, the Federal Aviation Administration is unlikely to provide funding for this project, Gonzalez said.
The airport has the option of completing the entire project on its own, contracting it out to a developer, or a combination of the two in which the airport performs the initial infrastructure work to prepare the site, then an outside developer is brought in the creating the hangars.
The biggest obstacle to initiating the project is that a water main line crosses through the center of the site. It would have to be shifted before hangars could be built.
The water main is at least more than 30 years old, and will need to be replaced soon, anyway, Gonzalez said.
That project is estimated at about $1.1 million, in addition to the $6 million for the hangar project.
“That water line needs to be addressed whether or not we choose to develop hangars in this area, or at all,” Board President Diane Barney said.
Leaving the water line alone and building the hangars over it is an option, but not recommended, as it would most likely need replacing in the foreseeable future, something made difficult with hangars above it, Gonzalez said.
The hangars themselves would cost roughly $3 million, or half of the projected total cost.
Balentine suggested using airport funds to prepare the site — including moving the water line — to make it attractive for an outside developer to build the hangars, if the airport doesn’t decide to build them in-house.
“I think it’s really attractive if it’s buildable,” he said.
Interim CEO Tim Reid said the airport has $750,000 in the current budget set aside for a portion of the project, and the rest may be budgeted, next year.
“I think it’s in our best interest to get this area as ready to build as humanly possible,” he said.
In the meantime, the airport can research the best way to construct the hangars.
“I am on board with the idea of ‘if we build it, they will come’ if we have the site prepared,” Barney said, noting she has heard of interest in building hangars, but not the added expense of preparing the site.
