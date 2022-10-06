Palmdale small businesses

Palmdale has launched programs intended to help the city’s small businesses, including the “Business of the Week” marketing assistance. The first recipient is AR Workshop, which offers DIY workshops and completed projects.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Small business owners in Palmdale can find assistance for marketing and other support through new programs launched by the city.

“Over the past few years, Council and staff have worked diligently to transform Palmdale into a truly business-friendly city,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a news release announcing the opportunities. “These new programs demonstrate that continued commitment and creativity in finding all available resources.”  

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

""Programs will help small businesses"" will it make a dent in "all" the small businesses that Gavin Newsom Destroyed during the CoVid pandemic...?

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.