PALMDALE — Small business owners in Palmdale can find assistance for marketing and other support through new programs launched by the city.
“Over the past few years, Council and staff have worked diligently to transform Palmdale into a truly business-friendly city,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in a news release announcing the opportunities. “These new programs demonstrate that continued commitment and creativity in finding all available resources.”
The Business of the Week program will provide marketing for businesses that are nominated and selected, using digital billboards, the city’s social media platforms and Channel 27 programming.
To be nominated — by others or themselves — businesses must be a for-profit, brick-and-mortar business physically located within the city, have an active Palmdale business license and employ 10 or fewer people.
Qualifying businesses will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis to be featured as “Palmdale’s Business of the Week” in the various marketing outlets.
The latest “Business of the Week,” for Sept. 30, is AR Workshop, a business offering DIY workshops and custom finished products at 3167 West Rancho Vista Blvd., Unit A.
The city is also partnering with the Northern Los Angeles County Small Business Development Center to offer free courses designed to help small businesses as they recover from the effects of the pandemic and to provide skills moving forward.
The Digital Marketing Program, offered in-person and virtually and in English and Spanish, is designed to help those in small businesses learn the skills needed to create and maintain an online presence.
The classes will focus on Google, social media advertising and setting up ad campaigns. Each participant is assigned an individual consultant throughout the training program.
A second course offered through the city is the virtual Accounting Boot Camp. Available in English and Spanish, the course will teach those in small businesses the skills needed to accurately keep records, organize financial data, billing, storing, analyzing financial records and training in either WAVE or QuickBooks accounting software.
Qualified businesses that complete either course and successfully launch a digital ad campaign, or demonstrate use of the accounting software, may receive up to $500 reimbursement for the costs of those activities.
Information on these programs, including nomination forms for Business of the Week and applications for the two courses, are available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/SBA
(1) comment
""Programs will help small businesses"" will it make a dent in "all" the small businesses that Gavin Newsom Destroyed during the CoVid pandemic...?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.