Alpine

Alpine Elementary School will implement a program that teaches students and staff the 7 Habits of Effective People for the 2022-23 School Year.

 Photo courtesy Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas

PEARBLOSSOM — Alpine Elementary School will implement the “Leader in Me” program for the 2022-23 School Year.

The program will teach students and staff the 7 Habits of Effective People (be proactive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win/win, seek first to understand, then to be understood, synergize and sharpen the saw).

