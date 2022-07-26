PEARBLOSSOM — Alpine Elementary School will implement the “Leader in Me” program for the 2022-23 School Year.
The program will teach students and staff the 7 Habits of Effective People (be proactive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win/win, seek first to understand, then to be understood, synergize and sharpen the saw).
“Alpine staff need to participate in meaningful, focused and strategic professional training to support the advancement of student learning and increase teacher effectiveness,” Principal Edmund Barker wrote in a memo to Keppel’s Board of Education.
The Board approved the program at the July 12 meeting. The cost is not to exceed $21,560.
“It’s year two of that program for Alpine,” Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said, adding that Barker had experience with the program and wanted to continue it.
“With that, he has a very clear direction for where he’s moving the academic and social-emotional support for students,” she said.
The “Leader in Me” is an evidence-based program that stresses a social emotional learning process.
“The program was importantly developed in partnership with educational practitioners with the goal to empower students with critical leadership and life skills for success in the 21st century,” Cardenas wrote in an email. “The principles and practices promote personal, interpersonal, and organizational effectiveness. Principal Barker at Alpine works collaboratively with his teaching and support team to move the school forward in a positive direction that supports students’ academic, social-emotional, behavioral, and overall wellbeing.”
