LANCASTER — Lancaster High School senior Jharamiah Lewis was 130 credits short and in danger of not graduating when he joined the Amer-I-Can program sponsored by the HELPER Foundation and Antelope Valley Union High School District.
“I didn’t think I was going to graduate, and I made it up,” Lewis said of his credits.
Lewis credited Ansar “Stan” Muhammad, the executive director/co-founder of the HELPER Foundation, for his success.
“During class he believed in me,” he said.
Lewis hopes to attend Antelope Valley College to study to be a licensed vocational nurse.
Lancaster High senior Anthony Jackson, one of Lewis’ close friends, was in a similar predicament — behind in credits to graduate — when he joined Amer-I-Can. The friends heard about the program but did not know what it was, Jackson said.
“We’re into music and we heard that, like, he knew famous people so we went to talk him to see what that could help us with,” he said.
As it turned out, they got something much more valuable.
“The program changed our life; he’s teaching us how to be successful in life,” Jackson said.
Jackson lost motivation while distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. That changed when he joined the program.
“Every Monday I was always motivated to come to him because I wanted to hear what he had to say to us because every time he says something to us, it always motivated me to do better for myself,” said Jackson, who wants to attend college and get his real estate license.
Lewis and Jackson were part of a group of students from Lancaster, Antelope Valley and Eastside high schools honored for their success in the program Thursday morning at the Antelope Valley Youth Leadership Resiliency Awards, held in the Eastside High theater. The ceremony was attended by parents and district officials. At the end of the program the students received certificates to honor their achievements.
Shandelyn Williams, deputy superintendent for AV Union High School District, congratulated the students.
“Each one of you has shown resilience, determination and dedication on your path toward personal and academic development,” Williams said. “You have triumphed over obstacles that may have seemed insurmountable and your commitment to progress and becoming better individuals are the reason you are being celebrated today.”
Williams added the students’ willingness to make positive changes personally has not gone unnoticed.
“That’s why you’re here today,” she said. “Your efforts serve as a shining example to others, inspiring them to believe in their own ability to overcome challenges and achieve their goals.”
The program included musical performances by Mariah Meshae and testimonials from students including Lewis who have gone through the program including Lewis and Jackson as well as a parent.
“When I met Mr. Muhammad, he showed me that I could be successful in life and never let anybody put you down,” said AV High student sophomore Gabriel Alvarado, who improved his grades and is on track to graduate.
Muhammad credited Eastside High principal Blake Stanford for organizing the event.
“This is his vision,” Muhammad said. “It was not my vision to do it on this grand scale.”
Muhammad added it was Stanford’s idea to bring other schools to the ceremony.
“Last year I went to this ceremony in the black box next door, and I was blown away by your stories,” Stanford said. “It was awesome seeing our students being cared for, being recognized.”
Lancaster High principal Zach Mercier also attended the ceremony.
“In this room there’s varied levels of success,” Mercier said. “Some of you have done great from the moment you stepped in that room and some of you have had some faults but the big deal is how you get back up and every day is a new opportunity to do what’s best. So you have to forget about what happened yesterday and then just go make tomorrow the best day. This program gives the students the opportunity.”
Lancaster High junior Dalasia Jones has been in the Amer-I-Can program for two years.
“It helped me because before I was in it I didn’t really care about school or grades or anything,” Jones said before the ceremony. “And then I got into it and it was slowly motivating me so I really appreciate him and everything he does for us, just the little conversations and talks that we have are very motivating.”
Jones hopes to be a surgical intern after high school.
Lancaster High junior Kevon Minger Carter has also been in the program for two years.
“It’s helped me a lot,” he said. “It’s helped4 me focus on my goals and stay focused in school.”
Minger Carter hopes to attend college and play football.
“If that doesn’t work out I want to go to a trade school for engineering,” he said.
Prior to handing out the certificates Muhammad dedicated that part of program to Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, who died May 18 at age 87. The legendary running back for the Cleveland Browns was a civil rights activist who created the Amer-I-Can program in his later years to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts.
“It’s through his curriculum, which is the Amer-I-Can curriculum, that you all are finding not only your own potential but you are becoming examples for others because they’re looking at you.”
