When Felicia Campbell first saw what would become the University of Nevada, Las Vegas’ campus back in 1962, she said, “My God, it’s a gas station.”
The campus was just five small buildings plunked down in the desert. The de facto faculty lounge was the bar at the Tropicana hotel and casino, a front-row seat to the burgeoning gambling scene there.
A young doctoral student in English from Wisconsin and a former Marine, she had been hired as an English instructor, but she became fascinated by the gamblers, particularly the older ones. Why did they gamble, she wondered, and what did they gain from it when they did not expect to win in any significant way?
As she learned, community, a zest for life and a boost in self-esteem is what they gained. One gambler, retired and lonely, reported that the slot machines made her feel seen.
Campbell’s observations became the grist for her dissertation on the positive effects of gambling, in which she noted that the gambling impulse is the same inclination toward risk that propels civilization forward, to laboratory discoveries and the moon. Her elderly gamblers, as she wrote in the Futurist in 1976, were “a gallant breed who, far from wasting their meager resources gambling, are making a choice for life itself.”
Campbell died July 27 at a hospital in Las Vegas. She was 89 and still teaching, the longest-serving professor at the university. The cause was complications of COVID-19, her daughter, Tracy Tuttle, said.
Campbell’s courses were eclectic. She taught chaos theory and detective novels, science fiction, Asian and African American literature, and pop culture.
“She is so unconservative, she functions very much like an open window,” Charles Adams, a colleague in the English department, was quoted as saying in a 2016 university profile. “In many ways, she permitted fresh air to flow through the university.”
