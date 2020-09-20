COMPTON — Authorities said Saturday that there were no new developments in the search for the gunman who wounded two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies as they sat in their parked patrol SUV at a rail station in Compton last weekend.
No suspects have been identified in the attack, which occurred at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching the patrol vehicle from behind, walking up to the passenger side of the vehicle, pulling out a handgun and firing through the passenger side window. The gunman is then seen running away.
