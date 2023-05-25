LOS ANGELES — One day after state regulators declared the county’s two juvenile halls unsuitable to house youth — with short-staffing among the issues leading to the declaration — Los Angeles County’s interim probation chief on Wednesday ordered all 3,000 sworn peace officers in the department to serve at least one shift a month at juvenile halls.

The directive, taking effect June 1, will increase staffing “by ten-fold, flooding them with the personnel needed to reverse the chronic staffing shortages that have been at the heart of our problems there,” Interim Probation Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa said in a statement.

