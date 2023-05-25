LOS ANGELES — One day after state regulators declared the county’s two juvenile halls unsuitable to house youth — with short-staffing among the issues leading to the declaration — Los Angeles County’s interim probation chief on Wednesday ordered all 3,000 sworn peace officers in the department to serve at least one shift a month at juvenile halls.
The directive, taking effect June 1, will increase staffing “by ten-fold, flooding them with the personnel needed to reverse the chronic staffing shortages that have been at the heart of our problems there,” Interim Probation Chief Guillermo Viera Rosa said in a statement.
On Tuesday, the Board of State and Community Corrections formally declared the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall in Sylmar and Central Juvenile Hall in Lincoln Heights unsuitable for housing pre-disposition youth, and ordered all detainees to be relocated within 60 days.
The board cited a laundry list of ongoing violations of state standards at the facilities, including sanitary conditions of the housing units, detainees’ access to school and other programs and staffing shortfalls.
Following the vote Tuesday, the board was set to formally notify the county of the decision Wednesday, beginning the 60-day clock ticking for all youth to moved out of the halls.
