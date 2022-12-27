Oil Wells Ban Referendum

Residents in several regions of California allege that they have been misled by signature gatherers over the last two months as a campaign, Stop the Energy Shutdown, pushed to gather enough signatures to get a referendum to overturn a ban on new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of schools, homes and hospitals.

Community organizer Pete Woiwode was walking to meet a friend at a street festival near downtown Oakland, in November, when a signature gatherer approached and asked if he wanted to sign a petition to lower gas prices.

But Woiwode said that in reading the petition he realized it actually was for a referendum to overturn SB 1137 — a state law passed, in September, to ban new oil and gas wells within 3,200 feet of schools, homes and hospitals.

