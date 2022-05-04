PALMDALE — After nearly a decade at the helm of Palmdale Regional Medical Center, CEO Dick Allen is retiring, effective May 16.
He joined the hospital in the fall of 2012, not quite two years after the region’s newest facility opened, in 2010. He followed in the footsteps of Robert Trautman, who led the transition from the former Lancaster Community Hospital to PRMC.
“We appreciate Dick’s commitment to Palmdale Regional and the healthcare of the Antelope Valley and thank him for his many contributions,” Chairman of the Board of Palmdale Regional Richard Norris said, in a release announcing Allen’s retirement. “His leadership in business development and hospital services expansion will be felt for many years to come. Dick’s retirement is well earned and on behalf of the Board I wish him all the best as he begins new adventures.”
The Palmdale facility underwent a period of growth and expanded services during Allen’s tenure.
The hospital opened The Rehabilitation Institute, the only acute rehabilitation unit in the high desert providing care for patients who have had strokes, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries and other debilitating conditions.
The Birth Place, a 25-bed labor and delivery program with private rooms was opened, last year. A neonatal intensive care unit is expected to open, this summer.
Surgical services at Palmdale Regional also expanded during Allen’s tenure, with three new surgical suites and the installation of an advanced robotic platform that allows for minimally-invasive surgical procedures.
Most recently, the hospital announced a partnership with City of Hope to provide expert cancer care.
The hospital also expanded its reach beyond Palmdale, in 2019, when a 3,000-square-foot urgent care clinic opened in Rosamond. Before that time, the unincorporated Kern County community lacked medical services of any kind. The local clinic provides local medical access not only for Rosamond residents, but will also serve Edwards Air Force Base and elsewhere in the eastern reaches of Kern County.
“I have had the privilege of working with Dick for over nine years and have always found him committed to patients, team and community,” Brad Neet, group vice president, Acute Care Division, UHS of Delaware, Inc., said. “Palmdale’s accomplishments speak to his dedication to delivering high quality care and exemplary service. Palmdale has expanded under Dick’s leadership and he is leaving a legacy and the foundation for future success for the community. His leadership has also been felt across the region and state as Dick has served on multiple community, regional, and statewide Boards. I know all will wish him well in this next chapter of life.”
Allen’s retirement caps more than 40 years in the healthcare industry, including executive positions at rehabilitation and acute care facilities.
He has also served in multiple leadership positions with organizations such as the American Hospital Association, the Kansas and California hospital associations, the Hospital Association of Southern California and the United Hospitals Association.
He is an active fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.
