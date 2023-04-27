PALMDALE — Raul Sansores is alive today thanks to a liver transplant he received almost two years ago.
He now serves as an ambassador for OneLegacy, one of five organ recovery organizations serving Southern California. OneLegacy works with hospitals, physicians, transplant centers and the community for organ recovery.
Sansores joined OneLegacy and Southwest Healthcare Palmdale Regional Medical Center officials for a flag-raising ceremony near the hospital’s main entrance Wednesday morning in honor of National Donate Life Month, which is celebrated every April.
“I’m a donor as well,” Nana Deeb, the CEO at Palmdale
More than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving donations, she said.
Last year, organ donation from deceased donors in the United States set an all-time record. More than 21,000 donors provided one or more organs to save and enhance the lives of others. Nearly 43,000 life-saving transplants were performed in the US in 2022, nearly a 5% increase from the number of transplants in 2021.
“That flag says so much more,” Angela Bolaris, director of Donation Development for OneLegacy, said of the OneLegacy flag.
In 2022, Palmdale Regional had three organ donors who helped save eight lives.
“That would not have been possible without your help,” Bolaris said. “These families are now able to hug their loved ones because someone made that call, because someone took the time to go above and beyond.”
Another 675 lives were healed through tissue donations and five individuals received the gift of sight through cornea donations.
Sansores has been an ambassador for OneLegacy since last August.
“What I do is go around to different events to educate people about being an organ donor, answer questions and just tell my story about the process after you decide to become an organ donor,” he said.
Sansores has been a “pink dot” person since he got his driver’s license at age 16. A pink dot with the word “donor” inside on the front of a driver’s license indicates the holder checked the box on their Department of Motor Vehicles license application that they are a registered organ, eye and tissue donor and that the applicant’s name has been added to the secure, confidential database of donors.
“Who knew at the age of 51 and a half or so, I needed a transplant,” Sansores said.
He was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease in June 2021. He was told he had five months to live. Doctors prescribed medication to help him survive and he was transferred in July 2021 from Palmdale Regional, which does not do transplant surgeries, to UCLA Health.
“Over there they pretty much decided the only option for me was a transplant,” he said.
Sansores was placed on the transplant list on Aug. 1, 2021; four days later he learned there was a match. He had the transplant surgery on Aug. 6, 2021.
“I’m humbled because of this new life that I have,” Sansores said. “I’m humbled because of the family and the person that decided to be a donor.”
He acknowledged his case is not typical of most patients waiting for a transplant.
“Typically, from what I understand, people wait anywhere between nine months up to two years for a liver,” he said. “Now with medication you can wait that long. But you go through a lot.”
A single organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people and improve the lives of as many as 75 more by donating their corneas and tissue, according to OneLegacy.
