PALMDALE — The Palmdale Regional Medical Center will hold a ribbon cutting from 3-5 p.m., Thursday for the new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Obstetrical Emergency Department in The Birth Place.
The Level II NICU is for babies that are either term or pre-term and term babies and who need specialized care. A Level II NICU is also called a special care nursery and offers care to babies who have moderate medical issues, but who are expected to recover fairly quickly, according to a news release announcing the ribbon cutting.
Newborn and premature babies born at or after 32 weeks’ gestation and who weigh at least 3.3 pounds or are moderately ill, can be treated in the new NICU. In addition, full-term babies who need to be closely monitored for jaundice or blood sugar levels and newborns who are not expected to need urgent, sub-specialty levels will also be treated.
“The ability to consult with neonatologists is also a feature of the unit,” the news release said. “The NICU has six beds, with one of them being an isolation bed.”
In addition, short-term mechanical ventilation, incubators to keep babies warm, nasal tubes to help them breathe easier and monitors that track vital signs equip the Level II NICU.
The OB-ED at Palmdale Regional is also in The Birth Place and has the capability of treating women who are at least 20 weeks pregnant and who may be experiencing an obstetrical emergency like abdominal pain, preeclampsia, pre-term labor, labor checks, ruptured membranes, bladder infections, abnormal vaginal bleeding, increased blood pressure or decreased fetal movement.
Women have immediate access to a physician at all hours.
“Our staff is available 24/7 for ongoing care and in case of emergencies,” the news release said. “They provide services such as respiratory support, feeding assistance, treating infections, and more.”
In addition, pregnant women who are coping with chronic health concerns like obesity, diabetes or hypertension, which can all lead to premature births and complications, can be cared for in the OB-ED. The team there consists of specialty-trained nurses and anesthesiologists.
The medical team at the NICU and OB-ED is led by Palmdale Regional Medical Center NICU Director Dr. Jeff Gill and The Birth Place Medical Director Dr. Taimur Chaudhry.
Thursday’s ribbon-cutting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.