PALMDALE — The Palmdale Regional Medical Center will hold a ribbon cutting from 3-5 p.m., Thursday for the new Level II Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Obstetrical Emergency Department in The Birth Place.

The Level II NICU is for babies that are either term or pre-term and term babies and who need specialized care. A Level II NICU is also called a special care nursery and offers care to babies who have moderate medical issues, but who are expected to recover fairly quickly, according to a news release announcing the ribbon cutting.

