OJAI — An elite private high school in Southern California has disclosed allegations of sexual misconduct involving students, faculty and staff that extend back for decades and were improperly handled.
The Thacher School on Wednesday released a 90-page report by a law firm hired last August to investigate allegations made in an alumni social media campaign, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The report details episodes of alleged rape, groping, unwanted touching and inappropriate comments going back 40 years, the Times said. It specifies six alleged perpetrators and describes alleged efforts by former administrators to cover up complaints and blame victims.
The inquiry by the law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson included interviews with more than 120 former students, parents and current and former faculty and staff.
The Thacher School, in Ventura County’s bucolic Ojai Valley, has more than 250 students. Most live at the school a cost of $64,700 a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.