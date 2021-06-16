PALMDALE — A private “flag ceremony” was held Tuesday for Los Angeles County firefighter Tory Carlon, who was shot and killed by a colleague.
The ceremony was held at Fire Station 131 in Palmdale, which was one of Carlon’s final assignments. The shooting occurred on June 1 at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce, where Carlon was assigned at the time he was shot.
The flag displayed as part of Tuesday’s ceremony had been at both fire stations and was lowered as an honor guard stood at attention and “Taps” was played.
Carlon grew up in Leona Valley. He was the youngest of five children born to Larry and Bonnie Carlon. He attended Lancaster Christian School and Highland High School. He played golf for Highland High. He also played Lancaster youth football. He raised steers, sheep and pigs, that he showed at the Antelope Valley Fair as a member of the California Grange.
He attended Antelope Valley College’s fire technology program, an explorer academy and Rio Hondo Fire Academy. Carlon is survived by his wife Heidi and their three daughters.
“He was a family man, he loved his job and his passion were his girls,” L.A. County Fire Firefighter Chaplain John Denton said. “He was truly a girl dad.” On Thursday, an invitation-only memorial service will be held at the Forum in Inglewood. Los Angeles County Fire Department Chief Daryl Osby, County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, other invited dignitaries and Carlon’s family will be in attendance. The 10 a.m. service will be streamed on the department’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/LACoFD
Carlon, 44, was shot multiple times at Fire Station 81 in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway on June 1 by off-duty firefighter Jonathan Patrick Tatone, 45. A 54-year-old fire captain was also seriously injured in the shooting.
Tatone then drove to his home in Acton about 10 miles from the station and set fire to the structure. He was later found dead in the home’s backyard of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
The Los Angeles Times, citing two sources with knowledge of the situation, reported that there was an ongoing dispute between Carlon and Tatone. The sources told The Times the dispute was apparently over the way the station was run and maintained and the pair had argued in the past about various issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.