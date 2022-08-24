WASHINGTON (AP) — The former warden of a California women’s prison, who is already facing federal charges alleging he sexually abused inmates and forced them to pose nude for him, was charged, Tuesday, with sexually abusing two other female prisoners, the Justice Department said.
Ray Garcia, 55, was the warden at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. An Associated Press investigation revealed a culture of abuse and cover-ups that had persisted for years at the prison, a women-only facility called the “rape club” by many who know it.
The Justice Department announced a superseding indictment against Garcia, on Tuesday, charging him with a total of seven counts of sexually abusive conduct involving three female victims who were serving prison sentences at the federal prison in Dublin, California, and one count of making false statements to government agents.
The former warden, arrested, last September, is accused of molesting an inmate as she tried to push him away. Garcia made her and another inmate strip naked as he did rounds and took pictures that were found on his personal laptop computer and government-issued cell phone.
