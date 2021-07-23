LANCASTER — Former Knight High School junior ROTC teacher Anthony Mahari Faaborg was sentenced Thursday to seven years and four months in state prison for carrying on a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student.
Faaborg, 54, pleaded no contest on June 30 to one felony count each of lewd/lascivious act with a minor 14 or 15 and oral copulation of a minor under 15 as well as three counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 16, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.
Superior Court Judge Robert Chu also ordered Faaborg to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Faaborg had inappropriate sexual conduct with the student, who went to Knight Hight but was not in his class, on or between October and December 2019, according to the District Attorney’s office.
He was arrested on Feb. 19, 2020, at his Palmdale home. He was released on bond later than month. He was arrested again last month and has remained behind bars since then, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department jail records.
