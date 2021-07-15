Priscilla Johnson McMillan, believed to be the only person to have conversed extensively with both John F. Kennedy and his assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, died July 7 at her home in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She was 92.
Her niece Holly-Katharine Johnson confirmed the death. She said McMillan had been in hospice care since injuring her spine in a fall several months ago.
Like nearly everyone, McMillan was shocked on Nov. 22, 1963, by reports that Kennedy had been murdered. But walking through Harvard Square when she heard that the president — who was also her former boss — had been killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, she was one of a very few who had another thought as well.
“My God,” she told a friend. “I know that boy.”
Several other people had briefly encountered both men, but McMillan had conferred with both. She had dealt with Kennedy in Washington as an adviser on Indochina in 1953, when he was a senator. And as a journalist, she had interviewed Oswald, a 20-year-old disillusioned Marine veteran, in Moscow in 1959 about why he was defecting to the Soviet Union.
She would later spend seven months interviewing Oswald’s Russian-born widow, Marina, and 13 years researching and writing a book, “Marina and Lee: The Tormented Love and Fatal Obsession Behind Lee Harvey Oswald’s Assassination of John F. Kennedy,” which was published in 1977.
Marina Oswald received two-thirds of the advance for the book and a share of the royalties.
Thomas Powers, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, wrote in The New York Times Book Review that “Marina and Lee” persuasively challenged conspiracy theories involving Cubans, Communists, American intelligence agents and multiple gunmen firing on the presidential motorcade from several locations.
Instead, Powers wrote, McMillan’s book made a convincing case that Lee Harvey Oswald was a lone gunman who “rationalized the assassination as a salutary shock for a complacent public” — although “his real motive emerges as a desperate desire to transcend the obscurity and impotence to which fate was inexorably confining him.”
“Other books about the Kennedy assassination are all smoke and no fire,” Powers continued. “ ‘Marina and Lee’ burns. If you can find the heart to read it, you may finally begin to forget the phantom gunmen on the grassy knoll.”
