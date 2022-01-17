LONDON — Prince Harry has filed a claim for a judicial review against the British government’s decision not to let him personally pay for police protection while in the UK.
The Duke of Sussex’s legal representative said Saturday that Harry wants to bring his children Archie and Lilibet to visit his home country from the U.S. but that is too risky without police protection.
The representative said Harry wanted to fund the police protection himself. His private security team in the US doesn’t have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information, they said.
“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK,” a statement said.
“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”
The claim to a judicial review was filed in September to challenge the British government’s decision-making behind the security procedures.
Harry and his wife Meghan lost publicly funded police protection in the UK when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020.
""Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home""... Seems that's how the Queen wants it to be. See what a left wing nut job will do for you (Meghan)...separate you from your family..Then Greed sets in (Oprah interview) and you become a sell-out...Not a great week for Queen Elizabeth...first Prince Andrew, then Harry and his wife...God save the Queen.
