LITTLEROCK — The future Primmer Park is taking shape as Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation officials held the fourth of five development meetings Thursday evening with Littlerock residents and consultants via Zoom to narrow down options for a grant application.
Out of two options presented during Thursday night’s Zoom meeting, Option B held the most promise and will be refined for the next Zoom meeting on Oct. 10.
The proposed park site is a 3.5-acre parcel of land at the corner of Avenue T and 96th Street East donated by the Primmer family in the late 1950s in hopes of creating a recreation area for the residents of Littlerock.
Planning for the park started about one year ago as county officials worked with local residents for suggestions on what they would like to see done with the property.
The next virtual meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at https://zoom.us/j95893658968
Some of the top amenities residents desired include sports fields, a community room, senior programming, equestrian, picnic/barbecue and restrooms.
“We kind of have a blank slate to work with so there’s amazing opportunities for transformation,” consultant Melissa Erikson of MIG said during the meeting.
Funding for any improvements is dependent on a successful Proposition 68 grant application. Prop. 68 is a statewide park development and community revitalization program now in its fourth round.
Erikson cautioned the grant process is very competitive.
“We want this grant to be as competitive as possible so you have the greatest chance to get it,” Erikson said.
The grant application deadline is Dec. 14. The maximum grant amount is $8.5 million.
Erikson presented two options, Options A and B, developed based on community feedback. Option A features a support building with restrooms and storage, and a recreation building with a multipurpose room with warming kitchen and restrooms.
There would be a walking path and minimal other site improvements.
Option B would lose the meeting space but feature a support building with restrooms and storage space and warming kitchen, large outdoor structure and gathering area, walking path, horse pen, play areas such as a playground or skatepark, and picnic area.
Option B is the most likely to be grant funded because it offers a greater variety of amenities.
“All kinds of recreational users, that’s where the competitiveness starts to be an issue. And also the prioritization of outdoor recreational space,” Sean Woods, chief of planning for Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation, said.
The multipurpose building in Option A would take up the majority of the grant funding.
Littlerock Town Council President Janet Flores said she preferred Option B.
“I don’t want to give up too much,” Flores said. “This community hasn’t had much for a long time. I think I want to give them as much as we can.”
Clement Lau, an LA County facilities planner said having just the building with no other amenities could make it tough for a successful grant application.
Littlerock Town Council Vice President Jeffrey Hillinger agreed.
“If I was somebody that was giving out money, I’m going, ‘Who does this serve?’ ” Hillinger said. “When you look at plot B, it serves everybody in the community.”
