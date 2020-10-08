LOS ANGELES — A priest who oversees churches in four California counties, including Los Angeles, is suing Gov. Gavin Newsom and 19 other state, county and municipal officials, alleging COVID-19 restrictions on places of worship are unconstitutional.
Father Trevor Burfitt contends in his court papers that public health guidelines restricting worship activities are “no longer warranted” and “causing far more harm than good.”
Among the restrictions contested by Burfitt are bans on indoor worship, occupancy restrictions, social distancing requirements — which “precludes proper conduct of Catholic worship” — and face covering mandates, which “not only radically interferes with Catholic worship in numerous ways but irrationally threatens individual health...,” according to his 77-page complaint filed Sept. 29 in Kern County Superior Court.
Defendants named in the suit include Newsom, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Public Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and Arcadia Police Chief Robert T. Guthrie.
The suit also names officials in San Diego, Kern and San Bernardino counties, where Burfitt also oversees mission churches.
In Los Angeles County, Burfitt is the prior of Mission Maria Mare Stella in San Pedro and the pastor of Our Lady of the Angels Church in Arcadia, according to the complaint. A representative for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles said Burfitt is not Roman Catholic and is not associated with the diocese.
Since the pandemic began, similar lawsuits have been filed by religious leaders and institutions across the state, including South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, which challenged the state’s restrictions on church attendance in a case that went before the Supreme Court in May and was rejected 5-4.
Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church also sought to block Newsom’s ban on indoor singing and chanting in churches, but was recently denied in its bid to overturn the order by the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Like many of the other lawsuits, Burfitt challenges places of worship’s status as “non-essential” and alleges Newsom has arbitrarily deemed other businesses and industries as critical.
(1) comment
Newsom is a weasel....he has used C-Vid to attack churches...that how much of a POS he is.
