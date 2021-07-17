LANCASTER — Residents of Lancaster who own Chevrolet pickup trucks and late-model Honda cars are being encouraged to install club or other anti-theft devices in their vehicles.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station issued a Nixle advisory Friday, alerting residents to an increase in thefts of Chevy trucks and older Honda sedans.
“Lancaster Sheriff’s Station would like our residents to be aware of the rise in auto thefts and suggests the following safety tips,” the advisory said.
“1. Always lock your car. Check to make sure all doors and trunk are locked and secured.
“2. Use an anti-theft device such as a club. Older Honda sedans have ignition systems that can be easily tampered with. A device such as a club or steering wheel lock serve as a great visual deterrent.
“3. Never leave valuables visible in your vehicle. This only tempts a would-be thief even more. This includes items in the bed of your truck.
“4. Make sure toolboxes in the bed of trucks are always secured and locked.
“5. Whenever possible, park inside your garage. If you cannot do so, invest in motion sensor lights for your driveway. Illuminating anyone that approaches your car at night may be helpful.
“6. Don’t leave the only copy of important information in your glove compartment. Make copies of your vehicle’s registration and keep it in a secure place inside your home. If you should be the unfortunate victim of an auto theft, having your license plate number handy is important.”
The alert said even though the increase in thefts has been seen only in Honda cars and Chevy trucks, the tips can be applied to any vehicle. It also encouraged residents to be vigilant and take a few minutes to make sure vehicles are secured to avoid becoming a crime victim.
Anyone with information about the thefts is encouraged to call the Lancaster station at 661-948-8466. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, downloading the P3 Mobile Tips app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.