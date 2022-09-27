PALMDALE — Pretrial motions in the case against Heather Maxine Barron, 32, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva are scheduled, for Oct. 25 and 26.
The couple faces charges alleging they murdered and tortured Barron’s son, Anthony Avalos, 10, and abused two other children in the household,
Barron, who turns 33 on Thursday, and Leiva, 36, will be tried together but with two juries. Jury selection for Leiva is set for Dec. 5 and jury selection for Barron is set for Dec. 12. The trial is set for Jan. 9 or 17 in downtown Los Angeles. They have both been held without bail since their arrests, in June 2018.
A grand jury indicted Barron and Leiva in October 2018 on the charges.
In August 2019, prosecutors announced their intent to seek the death penalty in the case under former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey. However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, under then-new DA George Gascón, dropped its bid for the death penalty, in May 2021.
Barron and Leiva now face a maximum of life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged, of murder and torture, along with the special circumstance allegation of murder involving the infliction of torture, for Avalos’s June 2018 death.
In court filings, prosecutors alleged that the boy was severely tortured during the last five or six days of his life by Barron and Leiva, who “abused, beat, assaulted and tortured” him.
The alleged abuse included whipping him with a belt and a looped cord, pouring hot sauce on his face and mouth, holding him by his feet and dropping him on his head repeatedly, according to the court papers.
Deputies and paramedics responded to a 911 call from Barron about 12:15 p.m., June 20 and found her son unresponsive inside his family’s apartment.
Authorities said they were told that the child had suffered injuries from a fall, but investigators quickly classified the death as “suspicious.” The boy died early the next morning.
Avalos would have turned 14 years old, on May 4. His aunt Maricruz Avalos and other family members held a celebration of life for him at the Anthony Avalos Memorial Tree, 43748 Challenger Way.
The memorial tree is near the apartment complex where Anthony Avalos lived for the last seven years of life. Mourners left flowers and other mementos at the tree after his death.
