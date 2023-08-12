LANCASTER — Prestige Assisted Living, 43454 30th St. West, will conduct a free in-person seminar on wellness for older adults at 2 p.m. on Friday.
The discussion will be led by pharmacist Anni Hu and Tina Wilson, a program specialist from the Alzheimer’s Association. These local experts will share warning signs that may occur when an aging loved one is struggling with their wellness, along with information on how multiple prescriptions can be the cause of their declining health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.