President Joe Biden promotes his “Bidenomics” economy plan, Wednesday at the Old Post Office in Chicago.

CHICAGO — President Joe Biden made his pitch Wednesday to a skeptical public that the US economy is thriving under what he now touts as “Bidenomics” ­— even as a new poll showed that could be a hard sell as the foundation for his 2024 reelection campaign.

In a major economic speech in Chicago, Biden said his administration’s efforts were sparking recovery after Republican policies had crushed America’s middle class. But the poll said only one in three US adults approve of his economic leadership.

Jimzan 3
Didn't Biden say he was going to find the "cure for cancer" when he was elected...? Biden is a Liar and a Traitor. Everyone was better off 6 years ago....except the teachers and the labor unions.

