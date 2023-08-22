KAHULUI, Hawaii — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Maui on Monday to comfort survivors of the devastating wildfires that ripped through the western part of the Hawaiian island, as his administration responds to the devastation whose full scope is still unknown.

The Bidens lingered briefly on the tarmac after arriving at Kahului Airport to console Hawaii Governor Josh Green and his wife Jaime Green as well as members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation who came to the airport to greet them. The president and first lady embraced each of their greeters before boarding Marine One to get an aerial tour of the devastation caused by the fires.

