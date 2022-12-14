Prime Lights

This walk-through illuminated tunnel is among the many attractions at Prime Desert Woodland Preserve’s “Prime Lights” experience, which is open to the public through Jan. 1.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Prime Desert Woodland Preserve is awash with festive holiday lights each evening for the “Prime Lights” experience, the City of Lancaster announced.

The attraction is available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., through Jan. 1 at the Preserve, 43201 35th St. West.

