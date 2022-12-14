LANCASTER — Prime Desert Woodland Preserve is awash with festive holiday lights each evening for the “Prime Lights” experience, the City of Lancaster announced.
The attraction is available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., through Jan. 1 at the Preserve, 43201 35th St. West.
“Prime Lights” features thousands of colorful lights twinkling across trees, shrubs and the pavilion; a walk-through illuminated tunnel; and holiday scenes including a manger, a fireplace hearth with stockings hung above and multiple stars, wreaths and fully decorated Christmas trees of all types.
Visitors can stroll through while enjoying the upbeat music of the season.
“We are so excited to once again host ‘Prime Lights’ and experience the magic of the holidays at the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “Together with friends and family, we’ll experience the joy, warmth, and wonder of the holidays in Lancaster.”
