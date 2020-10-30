PALMDALE — The Housing Rights Center is hosting an online presentation about housing rights for emotional support and service hours from 2 to 3 p.m. today.
The presentation will cover the rights of tenants with support or service animals, requirements for licensing and certification, and how to adopt a service animal.
Featured speakers include President of the Los Angeles Board of Animal Service Commissioners, Larry Gross and Yvonne Rodriguez, Lieutenant for Los Angeles Animal Services Training Division.
The online presentation is free and open to the public, but participants will be required to register ahead of time. Residents interested in participating can register online at www.housingrightscenter.org/register
The Housing Rights Center, founded in 1968, is the nation’s largest nonprofit agency that works to help provide equal housing access to all residents in the communities it serves.
The Center assists homebuyers, rental tenants and housing professionals with free counseling services on fair housing law, public education seminars on housing discrimination and landlord/tenant issues.
For details, residents can email the Housing Rights Center at info@housingrightscenter.org or call at 800-477-5977. Other details can be found on the center’s Web site, www.housingrightscenter.org
