First Steps Preschool program teacher Shannon Franz was surprised by a giant check from California Casualty insurance in the amount of $2,500.
First Steps preschool administrator Emily Moran worked with the company to keep the secret and invited the staff to what they thought was a review of emergency procedures.
With the Palmdale PROMISE bus playing festive music, Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado greeted the small group and praised their efforts. He introduced Board members Simone Zulu Diol and Nancy Smith; cabinet members Assistant Superintendent Human Resources Ryan Beardsley; Assistant Superintendent Student Services Donna Campbell; Director of Student Services Cassandra Ziskind; Director of Special Education Rondell Cooper; Palmdale Elementary Teacher’s Association President Andrew Ramirez; and Emily Moran.
Moran spoke and complimented her staff for their dedication to the students, and their hard work re-opening First Steps.
First Steps pre-school is a unique program that welcomes young students who require specialized academic instruction and services. Staff at the site have specific training to work at the school.
Moran then introduced Jennifer Meda and Jeff Myers from California Casualty. Meda said only two teachers a month from entries across the country are chosen to receive the award. Jennifer called Shannon Franz to come up as one of the April winners.
Franz was presented with a bouquet of flowers, a certificate and a giant check. She said she had a daughter heading to college and the money would be put to good use.
