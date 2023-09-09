Praying Football Coach Resigns

Bremerton (Wash.) High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy takes a knee and prays at the 50-yard line after Bremerton’s win last week over Mount Douglas in a high school football game in Bremerton. Kennedy, the praying football coach who had a long legal battle to get his job back, resigned Wednesday.

 Associated Press files

SEATTLE — A high school football coach in Washington state who won his job back after the US Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field resigned Wednesday after just one game back.

Assistant Bremerton High School coach Joe Kennedy made the announcement on his website, citing several reasons, including that he needed to care for an ailing family member out of state. He had been living full-time in Florida, and before the first game last Friday he said he didn’t know if he’d continue coaching.

