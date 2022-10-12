LANCASTER — California avoided ordering rolling blackouts, last month, when electricity demand peaked during a record heat wave, thanks in part to utility-scale battery storage projects such as AES Clean Energy’s Luna Storage and Lancaster Area Battery complex in west Lancaster.

The Luna-LAB battery storage complex stores energy from 18 AES solar facilities in the area. The complex provides electricity to Clean Power Alliance, PG&E and their customers.

