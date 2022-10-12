LANCASTER — California avoided ordering rolling blackouts, last month, when electricity demand peaked during a record heat wave, thanks in part to utility-scale battery storage projects such as AES Clean Energy’s Luna Storage and Lancaster Area Battery complex in west Lancaster.
The Luna-LAB battery storage complex stores energy from 18 AES solar facilities in the area. The complex provides electricity to Clean Power Alliance, PG&E and their customers.
The battery storage facilities provide enough clean energy to power 170,000 homes. Power is delivered to the electric grid via their connection to the Big Sky Substation.
AES executives held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility, on Tuesday morning, with Lancaster City Manager Jason Caudle, labor representatives and customers and partners.
“We are a very purpose-driven team at AES,” President Leonardo Moreno said. “Our people, they come to work every day thinking they’re going to change the world, that they’re going to create a better future for their kids, for future generations.”
He said the United States is in the process of transforming the energy economy from burning fuels to fixed infrastructure such as solar, the largest such transformation in two decades.
“When you look at California, we already have 25 gigawatts of renewable projects built here and we will build dozens of them, gigawatts more over the next decades,” Moreno said.
To achieve that, a massive amount of energy storage is needed, he said.
Battery storage projects help bring energy costs down. The 100-megawatt Luna Storage provides 400 megawatt hours of storage of lithium ion storage, while the 127-megawatt Lancaster Area Battery has 508 megawatt hours of lithium-ion battery storage. Together, the 908 megawatt hours is the one of the top three largest projects ever commissioned in the United States. The 227-megawatt project created 300 union jobs during construction.
Caudle would like to see more battery storage projects in Lancaster.
“Those of you guys out there building batteries, you can feel free to build them as fast and as many as you can in Lancaster,” he said.
California’s electricity demand reached a record 52,000 megawatts during the heat wave.
“Sept. 6 was the hottest day; it was the highest demand that I think our grid has ever seen,” Caudle said. “Had it not been for battery storage, we would have lost our grid. This project was online, Sept. 6, so this project saved our grid.”
The California Independent System Operator called AES and asked if they could bring the projects online the next day.
“We were almost done,” Moreno said. “They really needed it because there was the heat wave and the expectation of higher prices. … We brought them online, the next day.”
He added the batteries used at the complex employ the safest technology available.
Thanks to the cubes, should there be a fire, it would remain contained within that cube and not spread to other cubes. Each cube is also monitored continuously.
“They have the highest rating for safety,” Moreno said.
In addition to the union jobs created during construction of the battery storage complex, the project creates property tax revenue that the city does not see from traditional solar projects.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, presented Moreno with a certificate of appreciation.
“Clean energy is clearly the pathway that we’re going to pursue,” Lackey said. “This partnership is hugely powerful and I’m very, very thankful for the success that’s being enjoyed here from the example that’s being set of what’s actually happening.”
The Clean Power Alliance has the most customers — more than 600,000 — on 100% renewable energy than any utility in the country, CEO Ted Bardacke said. He added that puts a special responsibility on them for reliability.
“The excitement around bringing these storage assets online and not just because it’s good for creating jobs, it’s good for economic development, it’s good for reliability, it’s good for our bottom line, it’s good for investment, but it’s also showing that this 100% renewable energy future is possible,” Bardacke said. “We can do it reliably; we can do it safely.”
Scott Osborne, vice president of sales for Fluence, one of AES’ energy storage partners, said each one of the nearly 1,500 cubes has a sophisticated battery rack inside.
“It’s very sophisticated in terms of security (and) safety,” he said.
Each cube is more similar to a computer data system designed with a new software to maximize revenue.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am that our workers are a part of this,” Kathy Mac Laren, of IBEW-NECA, said. “I know that they feel that their job has given back to the community. I am so happy that we are doing the right thing and we are going to be powering homes for the future.”
