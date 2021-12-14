LOS ANGELES — A strong storm system is expected to drench much of Southern California with rain and cover mountaintops with snow, beginning late Monday and peaking today, raising fears of flooding and potential debris flows.
National Weather Service forecasters previously dubbed it “the most significant storm of the season.” Coastal areas and the valleys could get up to three inches of rain during the storm, while mountains and foothills could see up to five inches.
“Due to the threat of heavy rain bands and a slight chance of thunderstorms capable of producing high intensity short duration rainfall, there will be the potential for debris flows over recent burn areas as well as significant roadway flooding,” according to the weather service.
Rain will progress from northwest to southeast, with the heaviest rain over Los Angeles County expected to fall, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., today, forecasters said.
“(Today) the system will move into LA County and will likely make a mess of rush hour traffic. A very strong jet will move over the area,” forecasters said.
The weather service issued a flash flood watch that will be take effect, at 3 a.m., today, and remain in place, until 6 p.m. in recent county burn areas — from the Bobcat, Ranch 2, Dam, Lake and Palisades fires. Forecasters warned that those areas could see intense downpours with an inch or more of rain per hour.
