LOS ANGELES — A powerful storm packing heavy rain, snow and wind pounded parts of California and western Nevada on Wednesday, toppling trees, and causing power outages and mud flows in vast areas scarred by wildfires. The storm is expected to move into the Southland today.
Rain was already falling Wednesday over San Luis Obispo County, where the system remained largely stalled.
“The front sags southward into Ventura and Los Angeles counties by Thursday afternoon into Friday,” according to the National Weather Service. “Heaviest rainfall across the southern counties will occur (tonight) into Friday morning. Several inches of rain are expected with flooding concerns including recent burn areas. Several feet of high elevation mountain snow is also expected, along with moderate to strong winds.”
The weather service initially issued a winter storm watch for the Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range, from this afternoon through Friday afternoon, but the agency later upgraded it to a winter storm warning. The warning will be in effect from 3 p.m. today to 3 p.m. Friday, with one to three feet of snow potentially accumulating at elevations above 6,000 feet.
A flash flood watch will be in effect this afternoon through late tonight for the mountains and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, mainly affecting areas near the Lake, Bobcat and Ranch 2 burn areas. Forecasters said the areas could seen rain rates of 0.75 inches per hour, potentially leading to “significant mud and debris flows.”
Winds in mountain areas will blow at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts ranging up to 50 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect for Los Angeles County mountains until 3 p.m. today. Forecasters said the strongest winds are likely in the San Gabriel Peaks and the Grapevine area, making “driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.”
A flood watch will be in effect for most of Orange County from this afternoon through Friday afternoon. Forecasters said the heaviest rain there is anticipated to begin before midnight tonight, continuing through Friday morning, including a chance of thunderstorms and rain rates topping a half-inch per hour.
According to the weather service, the low-pressure system was gathering strength off the Oregon coast, and will likely remain mostly stationary through today.
“This will create a steady and nearly persistent stream of moist southwest flow, known as an atmospheric river, focused over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties ... lasting through at least (today) with two to three days of nearly constant rain,” according to the weather service.
Forecasters said Los Angeles County could see 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain, with two to five inches possible in the foothills and mountains, although the largest rainfall totals are likely to occur in Ventura County.
Whenever persistent rain is in the forecast, fears are raised about possible mudslides.
“With the potential of this event, the area may approach critical thresholds for mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas,” according to the weather service.
Los Angeles County health officials have issued a cold weather alert through today for the mountains and Antelope Valley, and through Tuesday for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tens of thousands of utility customers lost power in the San Francisco and Sacramento areas, and a wind gust hit 125 mph at Alpine Meadows near Lake Tahoe.
Mudslides near Salinas south of the Bay Area caused “mild to moderate” damage to about two dozen rural ranch homes beneath hillsides scorched by the River Fire last August, said Dorothy Priolo with the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.
One woman was treated for broken bones after mud went “completely through the house” in the early morning hours, Priolo said. Fifty horses were rescued.
“We are expecting there could be more earth movement here in the next couple of days,” Priolo said.
Evacuation orders were issued in advance in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties around an area scorched by wildfires ignited by lightning last August. The state also positioned teams with specialized rescue skills in five counties.
