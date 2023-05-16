Myanmar Asia Cyclone

Locals ride motorbikes Monday while lamp-posts and trees are fallen after Cyclone Mocha in Sittwe township, Rakhine State, Myanmar. Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater along western Myanmar’s coast.

 Associated Press

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Rescuers on Monday evacuated about 1,000 people trapped by seawater 12 feet deep along western Myanmar’s coast after a powerful cyclone injured hundreds and cut off communications. Six deaths were reported, but the true impact was not yet clear in one of Asia’s least developed countries.

Strong winds injured more than 700 of about 20,000 people who were sheltering in sturdier buildings on the highlands of Sittwe township, such as monasteries, pagodas and schools, according to a leader of the Rakhine Youths Philanthropic Association in Sittwe. He asked not to be named due to fear of reprisals from the authorities in the military-run country.

