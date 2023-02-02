LOS ANGELES — Power was briefly knocked out at Los Angeles International Airport, on Wednesday, leaving many passengers at one of the world’s busiest airports in the dark and halting security checks, authorities said.
The airport tweeted, at around 2:30 p.m., that some terminals, along with traffic lights and other systems, may have lost power, although it said the airfield was operating normally.
Heard a rumor Cyber Criminals hacked the air traffic controller software (U.S.) and was paid in Bitcoin (and Bitcoin just happened to increase 6K that week)..also heard Canada's air traffic controller software (completely different software) had a major problem a few days later... Probably just a rumor...but "2am" would be a real good time to threaten the FAA...lets keep an eye on Bitcoin shall we....and "avoid flying" if possible. ;)
