ACTON — The Acton Town Council will hold a meeting on Monday at Acton Park to discuss a variety of topics of interest to the community including updates on public safety power shutoffs, and the Los Angeles County’s interim Supportive Housing Ordinance.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The park is at 3751 Syracuse Ave.
Social distancing will be observed; a maximum of 50 participants are permitted. Participants are asked to bring appropriate face coverings. Portable chairs are recommended.
Other topics of discussion include updates on the proposed Dollar General store, and auto dealer. The Town Council welcomes discussion on the agendized topics. However, there will be no open public comment period to ensure outstanding updates are fully addressed, an announcement said.
The Town Council has been unable to hold its regular meetings for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Town Council typically meets on the first and third Mondays of the month at the Acton-Agua Dulce Library.
