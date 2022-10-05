Power in Pink

LANCASTER — In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Antelope Valley Medical Center and the Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center are hosting the Power in Pink breast cancer screening and education event, from 5 to 7 p.m., today.

The event will be held at the center, 44105 15th St. West, Suite 100, and will feature live music and refreshments while attendees hear from breast cancer survivors, engage in physician-led discussions and enjoy chair massages, nail polish changes, seated yoga demonstrations, raffle prizes and more.

