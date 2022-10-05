LANCASTER — In recognition of October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Antelope Valley Medical Center and the Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center are hosting the Power in Pink breast cancer screening and education event, from 5 to 7 p.m., today.
The event will be held at the center, 44105 15th St. West, Suite 100, and will feature live music and refreshments while attendees hear from breast cancer survivors, engage in physician-led discussions and enjoy chair massages, nail polish changes, seated yoga demonstrations, raffle prizes and more.
City of Hope, Kaiser Permanente, the American Cancer Society, High Desert Medical Group, Antelope Valley Cancer Center, Antelope Valley Partners for Health and Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center join the hospital and imaging center in the event to promote breast cancer screenings and education.
The first 100 attendees will receive a free swag bag. Discounted mammograms for $50, will be available by appointment only. To schedule a mammogram, contact the imaging center at 661-726-6700.
Space is limited and all participants are required to wear a mask.
Mammograms, recommended annually, are considered the gold standard in screening for breast cancer. Early detection can reduce the risk of death by 30%, according to health officials.
To help more women access the screening, the imaging center has received a grant from Macy’s to provide free mammograms to financially disadvantaged women.
“We are honored by the collaborative efforts of the AV medical community that has joined us for the second year in organizing this event,” AV Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Edward Mirzabegian said. “We also thank Macy’s for their partnership and community involvement in bringing health equity to breast care.”
