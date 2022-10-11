LANCASTER — Kicking off October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Antelope Valley Medical Center and the Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center hosted the Power in Pink breast cancer screening and education event, on Oct. 5.
Held at the center, the event featured breast cancer survivors sharing their experiences, physician-led discussions and pampering such as nail polish and chair massages. Discounted mammograms were also available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.