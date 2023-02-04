SAN FRANCISCO — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting inside a synagogue during which the unidentified suspect may have fired blanks rather than live rounds, Wednesday night, in what a synagogue official called an attempt to terrorize Jewish people.
The synagogue did not report the incident until Thursday morning. No injuries or property damage were reported.
Officers responded to a report of threats at the synagogue on Balboa Street around 9:30 a.m., Thursday, the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement early Friday.
The person who made the report described an incident around 7:20 p.m., Wednesday, in which an unknown man entered the building and “shot several times,” police said.
“To me, this feels like an act of terrorism. The point was to terrify the Jewish people here,” Alon Chanukov, the synagogue’s vice president, told KRON-TV.
