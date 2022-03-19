LOS ANGELES — The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have again put off charging ocean carriers for aging cargo for another week because of progress in moving containers off the docks, the ports said, Friday.
The San Pedro Bay ports have seen a combined decline of 62% in aging cargo on the docks since the program was announced, on Oct. 25, they said in statements.
The ports have repeatedly delayed implementing the “container dwell fee” since then.
The temporary policy was created to help ease supply chain problems.
Under the plan, ocean carriers could be charged for each import container dwelling nine days or more at a terminal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.