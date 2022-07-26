PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A now-retired Portland, Oregon, police officer has pleaded guilty to official misconduct and assault related to an incident during a protest against police brutality.
Scott Groshong, 52, pleaded guilty, on Monday, and was sentenced to three years of probation and 80 hours of community service, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement. Groshong’s police certification was also revoked.
He was employed by the Portland Police Bureau and working during a June, 15, 2020 protest, when prosecutors said he drove an unmarked police van into a man seen running with an item from a skateboard shop that was vandalized. A resident recorded video of the incident, prosecutors said.
“Groshong recklessly drove his vehicle into the man, striking him and causing him a serious physical injury,” according to the District Attorney’s office.
Groshong failed to stop or try to help the man, didn’t report the collision, didn’t mention the crash in a police report, or to a supervisor or the state Department of Motor Vehicles, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.