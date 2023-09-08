SAN PEDRO — The Port of Los Angeles made significant progress to reduce emissions in 2022 compared to its efforts in 2021, according to a report released Thursday.

The port’s Inventory of Air Emissions report showed emissions in 2022 were down from all-port related sources in part to a reduction of ships at anchor and ongoing environmental initiatives.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.