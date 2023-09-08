SAN PEDRO — The Port of Los Angeles made significant progress to reduce emissions in 2022 compared to its efforts in 2021, according to a report released Thursday.
The port’s Inventory of Air Emissions report showed emissions in 2022 were down from all-port related sources in part to a reduction of ships at anchor and ongoing environmental initiatives.
“The latest results are positive for our communities impacted by the port’s emissions,” LA Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement. “It is encouraging to see the port and its partners are back on track with reducing emissions associated with the movement of goods.”
Bass continued to say there is “still work to be done” to achieve clean air goals.
The report showed that during 2022, emissions of diesel particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides declined by 31%, 34% and 47% respectively, compared to the previous year. Emissions increased in 2021 due to the pandemic-induced cargo surge that strained the nation’s supply chain, according to the report.
The 2022 findings reflect the long-term progress the port has made in cutting diesel particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides emissions, which are down by 88%, 63% and 97%, respectively, since 2005.
The latest data also showed the port remains ahead of its 2023 targets for reducing emissions.
“Regional, state and federal air regulatory agencies review these findings every year prior to their release,” Los Angeles Harbor Commission President Lucille Roybal-Allard said in a statement. “This process validates our progress and helps shape how we move forward to reach our ultimate goal of zero emissions.”
In addition, the annual report tracks yearly and long-term outcomes of port strategies for reducing pollution from ships, trucks, locomotives, harbor craft and cargo-handling equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.