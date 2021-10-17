SANTA ROSA — A popular wildlife preserve in the San Francisco Bay Area has been stripped of accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums over concerns about the facility’s care for animals.
The association, also known as the AZA, announced this week that it would deny its “gold standard” accreditation to Santa Rosa’s Safari West, SFGate reported, Friday.
“The Commission noted serious concerns with veterinary practices and care, and acquisition and disposition of animals,” Dan Ashe, the association’s president, said in a statement. “I am hopeful that the owners and leadership at Safari West are taking these matters seriously.”
