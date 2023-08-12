Portugal Pope World Youth Day

Pope Francis meets with journalists Sunday during a press conference aboard an airplane bound for Rome at the end of the 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon.

 Associated Press

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Sunday his recovery from his latest abdominal surgery is going well and stressed that he ditched speeches during his five-day trip to Portugal and spoke off-the-cuff not because he was tired or feeling unwell, but to better communicate with young people.

Francis was asked about his health en route home from Lisbon, where he presided over World Youth Day festival. It was his first trip since he was hospitalized in June for nine days following last-minute surgery to repair an abdominal hernia and remove intestinal scar tissue.

